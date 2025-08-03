Valkyries play first of two games against the Las Vegas Aces. Here's how to watch

Watch: A behind-the-scenes look at a Golden State Valkyries broadcast on KPIX

The Golden State Valkyries will be playing the first of two games against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Golden State, 14-13, is 7th in the standings going into the match-up, and the Aces are 8th, 14-14.

The Valkyries are currently on a three-game win streak. It's the most success they've had during a stint of away games, having doubled their wins to a 6-9 record on the road. They've also won their last four of five games.

The Sunday game is in Las Vegas and will be the last in their five-game road trip. Golden State returns to Ballhalla on Wednesday to face off against the Aces again.

Currently, they have a 1-1 record against the Aces.

How to watch the Valkyries vs. Aces

How: Local TV KPIX+44

When: 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025