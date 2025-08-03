Valkyries play first of two games against the Las Vegas Aces. Here's how to watch
The Golden State Valkyries will be playing the first of two games against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.
Golden State, 14-13, is 7th in the standings going into the match-up, and the Aces are 8th, 14-14.
The Valkyries are currently on a three-game win streak. It's the most success they've had during a stint of away games, having doubled their wins to a 6-9 record on the road. They've also won their last four of five games.
The Sunday game is in Las Vegas and will be the last in their five-game road trip. Golden State returns to Ballhalla on Wednesday to face off against the Aces again.
Currently, they have a 1-1 record against the Aces.
How to watch the Valkyries vs. Aces
- How: Local TV KPIX+44
- When: 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025