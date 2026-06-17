Golden State Valkyries on 3-game win streak host Dallas Wings. Here's how to watch.

Golden State Valkyries will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Dallas Wings in the final night of Commissioner's Cup group play.

The Wings are the only team of the two that still holds a path to advance to the Commissioner Cup Championship Game, although it's a longshot. Dallas would need both the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx to lose their respective games and beat the Valkyries by a large margin.

While the Valkyries are already eliminated from advancing to the cup championship, they can play the spoiler role and end the Wings' tournament hopes as well as gain vital regular-season positioning. Both teams come into the matchup with 9-5 records and tied for 3rd place in the WNBA Western Conference.

The Wings will be led by spectacular sophomore guard Paige Bueckers who leads the team with 19 points and 5.8 assists a game along with an eye-popping 42.6% from three-point range. Gabby Williams leads the Valkyries in scoring this season, averaging 15.7 points per game, highlighted by a season-high, career-best 27-point performance against the Las Vegas Aces earlier this month.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season. In their last matchup on September 4, 2025, the Valkyries defeated the Wings 84-80 at Chase Center in a historic win that clinched a postseason berth for the Golden State in its inaugural season, led by crucial late-game clutch scoring from Veronica Burton and 19 points from Janelle Salaün.

How to watch the Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries

What: Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: Pregame show 6:30 p.m., tip-off 7 p.m. PDT

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

On TV: KPIX+ 44 in the Bay Area, KMAX 31 in Sacramento

Online: At CBS Sports cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App