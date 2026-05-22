Gabby Williams scores 16, Valkyries rout Liberty

Gabby Williams scored 16 points to lead a balanced offense and help the Golden State Valkyries rout the New York Liberty 87-70 on Thursday night, spoiling the season debut of Satou Sabally.

New York (3-2) came into the game averaging a league-best 100 points in its first four contests, but struggled to score against Golden State (3-1). The Liberty also couldn't stop the Valkyries on the other end. Golden State had five players in double figures.

Sabally was signed in the offseason by New York, a prized free agent acquisition. She finished with five points in nearly 16 1/2 minutes.

While New York did get Sabally back, they were missing starters Sabrina Ionescu (foot) and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (personal). Ionescu injured her foot in a preseason win over Connecticut and has yet to play in the regular season. She's progressing and could return soon. Leonie Fiebich and Raquel Carrera also are still out as they finish up their overseas playing commitments in Spain.

Sabally played in her first game since suffering a concussion during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals last season when she played with Phoenix. She missed the final game of that series. The 27-year-old started on Thursday and received a warm ovation from the crowd when she was introduced.

It was Golden State, though, that got out to the quick start and the second-year team led 18-9 just over 6 minutes into the game. The Valkyries were up eight at the half and extended the advantage to 63-46 after three quarters.

New York never threatened in the fourth quarter.

Breanna Stewart scored 18 points and Jonquel Jones added 16 for New York, which was just 6 for 24 from behind the 3-point line.

Up next:

Valkyries: At Indiana on Friday to finish off a back-to-back set of games.

Liberty: Hosts Dallas on Sunday.