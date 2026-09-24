Golden State Valkyries hope to lock up No. 2 seed vs. Los Angeles Sparks. Here's how to watch.

The Golden State Valkyries (31-12) are entering the last game of the WNBA regular season on Thursday night needing a win against the Los Angeles Sparks (16-27) to secure the second seed in the playoffs.

The Valkyries are heavily favored against the Sparks who have been eliminated from playoff contention. However, Golden State was also heavily-favored in its last game against the Portland Fire, also out of the playoffs when they edged the Valkyries in a shocking overtime win on Tuesday.

Instead of battling for the No. 1 seed, Golden State is now hoping to clinch the No. 2 seed and hold onto home court advantage past the opening round of the playoffs. A victory over Los Angeles guarantees the Valkyries home-court advantage through at least the semifinals if they advance. A loss drops Golden State to the No. 3 seed, keeping them at Ballhalla for the first round but forcing them to play on the road in a potential semifinal matchup against a higher seed.

The Valkyries are 2-0 against the Sparks this season, beating them by 20 points on June 15 and by six points on Aug. 9.

Thursday's game will be the final one for the Sparks' 11-time All-Star, WNBA champion and MVP, and former Stanford star Nneka Ogwumike, who is retiring at the end of the season.

Kayla Thornton #5 of the Golden State Valkyries dribbles in front of Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks during a 84-78 Golden State Valkyries win at Crypto.com Arena on August 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How / Getty Images

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries @ Los Angeles Sparks

What: Golden State Valkyries @ Los Angeles Sparks

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026

Time: Pregame show 6:30 p.m., tip-off 7 p.m. PDT

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

On TV: KPIX+ in the Bay Area, KMAX 31 in Sacramento

Online: At CBS Sports cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App in the Bay Area, ESPN 1320 AM in Sacramento area