Streaking Golden State Valkyries chase WNBA top seed vs. Portland Fire. Here's how to watch.

The Golden State Valkyries (31-11) are streaking into the WNBA playoffs and are looking to keep alive the chance to claim the No. 1 seed as they face the Portland Fire (16-27) on Tuesday evening.

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Valkyries must win both, while the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx would need to lose both for Golden State to claim the best record in the league. The Valkyries have won six in a row and 21 of their last 25 games since late June.

Tuesday's matchup will be the third between Golden State and Portland in the last month, with the Valkyries torching the Fire in their last two games, 86-69 on August 30 at Moda Center in Portland and 82-66 on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Kaila Charles #6 of the Golden State Valkyries shoots against the Portland Fire in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Chase Center on September 18, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries @ Portland Fire

What: Golden State Valkyries @ Portland Fire

Date: Tuesday September 22, 2026

Time: Pregame show 6:30 p.m., tip-off 7 p.m. PT

Location: Moda Center, Portland

On TV: KPIX in the Bay Area, KOVR in Sacramento

Online: At CBS Sports cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App in the Bay Area, ESPN 1320 AM in Sacramento area