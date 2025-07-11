Golden State Valkyries to face Las Vegas Aces on CBS. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries are facing the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday in a nationally-televised WNBA matchup on CBS.

After starting a four-game road trip with losses against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx and the Atlanta Dream, Golden State (10-9) routed the Indiana Fever 80-61 on Wednesday in Indianapolis, spoiling the return of superstar Caitlin Clark from a groin injury.

The Valkyries held Clark to 10 points. Meanwhile Veronica Burton led Golden State in scoring with 21 points, followed by WNBA All-Star Kayla Thornton with 18 points.

Saturday's matchup against Las Vegas (9-10) comes exactly five weeks after the Valkyries stunned the Aces in a 95-68 victory at the Chase Center in San Francisco. On June 7, Thornton, Burton and Monique Billings had double-doubles in the 27-point win, the first ever meeeting between the two teams.

Following Saturday's game, the Valkyries return to the Bay Area for a Monday night game against the Phoenix Mercury. The Valkyries have sold out every home game so far in their inaugural season.

How to watch

On TV: CBS and Paramount+

CBS and Paramount+ What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces

Golden State Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces Date : Saturday, July 12

: Saturday, July 12 Time: 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Location: Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada



Pregame Coverage

Ahead of Valkyries vs. Aces, catch WNBA Tip-Off with Renee Montgomery, Sarah Kustok and Dawn Staley.

On TV: CBS and Paramount+

CBS and Paramount+ Date: Saturday, July 12

Saturday, July 12 Time: 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET