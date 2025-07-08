Watch CBS News
Golden State Valkyries to face Indiana Fever in morning matchup. Here's how to watch

Tim Fang
The Golden State Valkyries are continuing a four-game stretch on the road, facing the Indiana Fever in a rare matinee that airs live Wednesday morning.

Golden State (9-9) dropped the first two games of their road trip, which included a loss to the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, followed by a loss to the Atlanta Dream on Monday.

The Valkyries stunned the Fever (9-9) and WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark in their previous game, defeating Indiana by 11 in front of a sell-out crowd at the Chase Center in San Francisco. It was the first-ever matchup between the two teams.

According to the injury report, Clark is being listed as a game-time decision for Wednesday's game after suffering a groin injury.

Golden State has struggled on the road in their inaugural season so far, with a 2-5 record. The road trip concludes with a game in Las Vegas against the Aces on Saturday.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries

  • On TV: KPIX 5 in the Bay Area, CBS 13 in Sacramento
  • What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever
  • Date: Wednesday, July 9
  • Time: 9 a.m. PT
  • Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Postgame show

KPIX will also have pregame and postgame coverage.

  • On TV: KPIX 5 in the Bay Area, CBS 13 in Sacramento
  • Date: Wednesday, July 9  
  • Time: Pregame: 8:30 a.m. | Postgame: 11 a.m.
