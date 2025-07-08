Golden State Valkyries to face Indiana Fever in morning matchup. Here's how to watch

Golden State Valkyries public address announcer comes full circle in return to WNBA

The Golden State Valkyries are continuing a four-game stretch on the road, facing the Indiana Fever in a rare matinee that airs live Wednesday morning.

Golden State (9-9) dropped the first two games of their road trip, which included a loss to the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, followed by a loss to the Atlanta Dream on Monday.

The Valkyries stunned the Fever (9-9) and WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark in their previous game, defeating Indiana by 11 in front of a sell-out crowd at the Chase Center in San Francisco. It was the first-ever matchup between the two teams.

According to the injury report, Clark is being listed as a game-time decision for Wednesday's game after suffering a groin injury.

Golden State has struggled on the road in their inaugural season so far, with a 2-5 record. The road trip concludes with a game in Las Vegas against the Aces on Saturday.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries

On TV: KPIX 5 in the Bay Area, CBS 13 in Sacramento

What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever

Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever Date : Wednesday, July 9

: Wednesday, July 9 Time: 9 a.m. PT

9 a.m. PT Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana



Postgame show

KPIX will also have pregame and postgame coverage.

KPIX 5 in the Bay Area, CBS 13 in Sacramento Date: Wednesday, July 9

Wednesday, July 9 Time: Pregame: 8:30 a.m. | Postgame: 11 a.m.