Golden State Valkyries to face Indiana Fever in morning matchup. Here's how to watch
The Golden State Valkyries are continuing a four-game stretch on the road, facing the Indiana Fever in a rare matinee that airs live Wednesday morning.
Golden State (9-9) dropped the first two games of their road trip, which included a loss to the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, followed by a loss to the Atlanta Dream on Monday.
The Valkyries stunned the Fever (9-9) and WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark in their previous game, defeating Indiana by 11 in front of a sell-out crowd at the Chase Center in San Francisco. It was the first-ever matchup between the two teams.
According to the injury report, Clark is being listed as a game-time decision for Wednesday's game after suffering a groin injury.
Golden State has struggled on the road in their inaugural season so far, with a 2-5 record. The road trip concludes with a game in Las Vegas against the Aces on Saturday.
How to watch the Golden State Valkyries
- On TV: KPIX 5 in the Bay Area, CBS 13 in Sacramento
- What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever
- Date: Wednesday, July 9
- Time: 9 a.m. PT
- Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Postgame show
KPIX will also have pregame and postgame coverage.
- Time: Pregame: 8:30 a.m. | Postgame: 11 a.m.