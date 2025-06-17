Watch CBS News
The Golden State Valkyries play the Dallas Wings. Here's how to watch

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
The Golden State Valkyries are facing the Dallas Wings in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup showdown.

Tuesday's matchup in Dallas will feature Paige Bueckers, the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, facing off against former UConn teammate Kaitlyn Chen. The Valkyries drafted Chen during the third round of this year's draft and was waived by the team before she re-signed over the weekend.

Both Chen and Bueckers won the National Championship for the Huskies earlier this year.

Entering play, the Valkyries have a 5-5 record following a three-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Wings have a 1-11 record and have lost seven straight.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries

  • On TV: KPIX, Channel 5
  • What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings
  • Date: Tuesday, June 17
  • Time: 5 p.m. PT
  • Location: College Park Center; Arlington, Texas

Pregame and postgame show

KPIX 5 will also have pregame and postgame coverage.

  • On TV: KPIX 5, Channel 5
  • Date: Tuesday, June 17
  • Time: Pregame: 4:30 p.m. 
