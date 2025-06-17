The Golden State Valkyries play the Dallas Wings. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries are facing the Dallas Wings in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup showdown.

Tuesday's matchup in Dallas will feature Paige Bueckers, the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, facing off against former UConn teammate Kaitlyn Chen. The Valkyries drafted Chen during the third round of this year's draft and was waived by the team before she re-signed over the weekend.

Both Chen and Bueckers won the National Championship for the Huskies earlier this year.

Entering play, the Valkyries have a 5-5 record following a three-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Wings have a 1-11 record and have lost seven straight.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries

On TV: KPIX, Channel 5

: Tuesday, June 17 Time: 5 p.m. PT

Pregame and postgame show

KPIX 5 will also have pregame and postgame coverage.

Tuesday, June 17 Time: Pregame: 4:30 p.m.