Rickea Jackson hits late 3-pointer, scores 18 points to lead Sky past Valkyries

Rickea Jackson knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:41 remaining to help clinch it and scored 18 points, Skylar Diggins added 15 points, seven assists and five assists, and the Chicago Sky beat the Golden State Valkyries 69-63 on Wednesday night.

Gabby Williams had 18 points and five rebounds for Golden State, which led by 12 early but couldn't overcome a cold night on offense — 22 for 75 (29.3%), including 7 of 26 from long range.

It wasn't just the Valkyries missing. The low-scoring game was a defensive battle in which both teams struggled to get open looks at the basket.

Kayla Thornton missed all 11 of her shots in a rare off night after she scored 19 points in the Valkyries' 95-79 victory over Phoenix in their home opener Sunday.

Rickea Jackson #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts after making a basket against the Golden State Valkyries during the second half at Chase Center on May 13, 2026 in San Francisco. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After Veronica Burton's 3-pointer with 6:03 left tied the game at 54, Jacy Sheldon immediately answered from deep for the Sky on the other end.

Sheldon also converted a layup with 23 seconds left and wound up with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Sky as they continue a four-game road trip to start the season after winning their opener Saturday at Portland 98-83.

Burton finished with 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting in the first defeat for Golden State (2-1).

In a friendly reunion, Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase faced off against longtime pal and Chicago coach Tyler Marsh after they worked together as assistants for the Las Vegas Aces on Becky Hammon's staff before departing to accept their respective head coaching jobs.

Golden State jumped ahead 19-7 despite starting 8 for 22 as Chicago began 3 of 13 and missed its first 10 3-point attempts, falling behind 28-24 at the break.

The Valkyries sold out all 22 of their home games in its inaugural season last year and has done so in the first two games at 18,064-capacity Chase Center in 2026.

Up next:

Sky: Visit Phoenix on Friday night.

Valkyries: Have a prolonged stretch without a game before visiting New York next Thursday.