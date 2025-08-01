Valkyries behind-the-scenes: Get an all-access view of Golden State's debut season

Watch: A behind-the-scenes look at a Golden State Valkyries broadcast on KPIX

What's it really like to cover a WNBA game courtside? Here's an all-access view of last month's high-profile showdown between the Golden State Valkyries and the New York Liberty.

Go behind the scenes with CBS Sports reporter Matt Lively as he brings you closer than ever to the action with the Liberty's first-ever visit to San Francisco's Chase Center during the Valkyries' unforgettable debut season.

From the pregame press access to postgame interviews, the video reveals the emotion, speed, and precision of both the players and the journalists who cover them. It's a rare, unfiltered look at sports journalism in action - a must-watch for any aspiring reporter

Even after a tough loss, the Valkyries showed grace, grit, and the mindset of a team building something big - and this video captures it all.

As the WNBA continues to rise, stories like this show why it's more than a game - it's a movement.

