WNBA champion Golden State Valkyries celebrate with parade. Here's how to watch.

In just their second season, the Golden State Valkyries are celebrating the team's first WNBA Championship with a parade along San Francisco's waterfront on Wednesday.

The Valkyries became champions after defeating the Atlanta Dream in a decisive Game 7 of the WNBA Finals on Halloween night. Gabby Williams was named the Finals MVP.

"I can't even express how amazing it was to finish off this Finals series in front of them in Ballhalla, to celebrate everything we've poured into each other to become Champions," coach Natalie Nakase said. "This is as much theirs as it is ours. We can't wait to bring the 2026 WNBA Championship Trophy to them and celebrate what we've accomplished together."

When and where is the parade?

The parade is scheduled to begin at noon on the Embarcadero at the Ferry Building near Mission Street, continuing down the Embarcadero to King and 2nd Street, near Oracle Park. The parade is scheduled to conclude at 2 p.m.

Who will be at the parade?

The parade will feature Valkyries players, coaches and staff, along with mayors Barbara Lee of Oakland, Daniel Lurie of San Francisco and Matt Mahan of San Jose. The team said "Bay Area icons and legends" will also be part of the festivities.

How can I watch parade coverage?

In the San Francisco Bay Area, coverage on KPIX Channel 5 will begin at 9:30 a.m. with exclusive player-level access and extra access on the parade route. The parade will also air on KMAX Channel 31 in the Sacramento / Stockton / Modesto area beginning at 10 a.m.

Streaming coverage of the parade will be available on the CBS News app and on Paramount+.

I'm going to the parade. What should I know before I go?

Fans can line up along the parade route on the bay side of the Embarcadero between Mission and 2nd streets at 9 a.m. Using public transit to get to the parade is highly recommended.

San Francisco police and fire will maintain an "elevated presence" in and along the parade route, according to city officials.

Taking transit to the parade

BART will run extra trains to and from the parade and will have extra staff and security on hand. Riders are urged to take BART to either Embarcadero or Montgomery stations and walk to the parade route.

Paying to park at BART stations will vary by station. Riders are urged not to park at the West Oakland station due to the limited number of spaces available on a normal day. Additional details about taking BART to the parade can be found on the agency's website.

SFMTA, which operates Muni, is urging fans to take Muni Metro to Embarcadero station or to use the following bus routes (routes with an asterisk will have reroutes in effect):

1 California

5R Fulton Rapid

7 Haight/Noriega

* 9R San Bruno Rapid

* 12 Folsom/Pacific

* 14 Mission

* 14R Mission Rapid

38 Geary

38R Geary Rapid

For fans wanting to attend the south end of the parade route by Oracle Park, the following routes are recommended:

T Third Street

8 Bayshore (exit bus at 3rd St & Bryant St, then walk a few blocks south to King Street)

* 15 Bayview Hunters Point Express

30 Stockton

45 Union/Stockton

Additional details about service changes can be found on the SFMTA website.

Caltrain is also planning to run two additional special trains for the parade, with the northbound 901 departing Diridon Station in San Jose at 9:13 a.m., making all stops until it arrives in San Francisco. After the parade, the southbound 902 will depart San Francisco at 2:40 p.m., making all stops.

More details about taking Caltrain to the parade can be found on the agency's website.