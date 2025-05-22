Bay Area nursery owner sees jump in avocado tree sales amid concerns of rising prices

In Northern California, where the soil is rich and the weather is just right, one Bay Area nursery owner says it's time to stop buying avocados and start growing them.

"They're super beautiful, they're evergreen, they look really lush," said Gary Gragg, owner of Golden Gate Palms Nursery in Richmond. "And it's probably one of the most perfect foods there is."

Gragg, a lifelong avocado enthusiast, has spent the last 35 years growing dozens of trees at his nursery and trying to convince others to do the same.

"It's like growing dollar bills on a tree right in your backyard," he said.

But for years, most people didn't bite until avocado prices began to skyrocket.

"Ever since the tariffs came out," Gragg said, "people have been flying into the store wanting the avocados really badly."

According to the USDA, about 90% of all avocados sold in the U.S. are imported. While tariffs on Mexican avocados have been paused for now, imports from countries like Peru and Colombia are already facing fees.

Combined with ongoing supply chain issues, avocado prices are looking ripe for a hike and some consumers aren't waiting around.

In just the past few weeks, Gragg says his avocado tree sales have jumped 40%. The trees sell for $500 to $800 apiece, but once mature, usually within five to seven years, each one can produce 200 to 300 avocados annually.

That's what convinced Kim and Rich Spearsson of Martinez to buy a tree from Gragg before the tariffs could take full effect.

Kim runs a daycare from home. Rich is a retired police officer. When they heard prices might rise even further, they decided to act.

"We knew that once this thing gets going, it's going to explode," Rich said. "And we'll get tons of avocados. We'll be able to take care of our neighbors, friends, and family and it's going to last a long time."