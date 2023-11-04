Watch CBS News
Golden Gate Bridge sidewalks to temporarily close for annual marathon

SAN FRANCISCO — Both the east and west sidewalks of the Golden Gate Bridge will be closed to pedestrians and bikers on Sunday from 5 a.m. to around 10 a.m. to make way for the annual Golden Gate Half Marathon.

Bike shuttles will be available to transport pedestrians and bikers between the East Lot and Alexander Avenue from 5 a.m. until the last runner gets off the west sidewalk, the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District said in a bulletin.

Now in its 22nd year, the Golden Gate Half Marathon is expected to attract around 5,000 participants, organizers said.

