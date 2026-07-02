Golden Gate Bridge to close for fireworks celebrating America's 250th. Here's what to know.

The Golden Gate Bridge will be closed on the evening of Saturday, July 4, as fireworks will be launched from the span to celebrate the country's 250th birthday.

Officials said that the historic display is only the third time that the bridge will be used for pyrotechnics, following similar displays celebrating the bridge's 50th and 75th anniversaries. Fireworks will be launched from the east side of the bridge between the towers, along with a barge off the bridge and a second barge near Pier 39.

The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. The bridge will close to all traffic, including vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles, between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

"We are proud to join the City of San Francisco and regional partners in welcoming this Fourth of July celebration to the Golden Gate Bridge," Denis Mulligan, General Manager of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, said in a statement. "As stewards of this iconic structure and symbol of our community, we are honored to help celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary and look forward to a festive, safe, and memorable night for all."

Fireworks explode over the Golden Gate Bridge on May 27, 2012 in San Francisco to celebrate its 75th anniversary. The 1.7 mile steel suspension bridge, one of the modern Wonders of the World, opened to traffic on May 27, 1937. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Road closure details:

According to Caltrans, crews will begin closing Highway 101 in both directions starting at 8 p.m.

Officials said crews will close northbound 101 off-ramp at Lincoln Boulevard, the southbound 101 off-ramp at Spencer Avenue in Marin County, the northbound on- and off-ramps at Girard Street in San Francisco, the northbound 101 / Highway 1 interchange off-ramp and the southbound 1 off-ramp at Lake Street.

During the closure, drivers looking to travel between San Francisco and Marin County are urged to go through the East Bay, using the Bay Bridge and Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Along with Highway 101, several streets in the Marina District and near Fisherman's Wharf will be restricted to local access between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

In addition to road closures, parking lots at the south end of the bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. Saturday through the end of the fireworks displays.

Impacts on pedestrians and cyclists:

For pedestrians and cyclists, the east sidewalk closed between the towers from Friday, July 3 at 5 a.m. through Sunday, July 5 at 5 a.m. for pyrotechnic staging and removal. The west sidewalk will remain open for regular hours on July 3 and on July 4 from 5 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Both the east and west sidewalks of the bridge will be closed between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on July 4. At 10 p.m. Saturday, the west sidewalk of the bridge will reopen to cyclists only, with regular pedestrian access being restored on Sunday.

Officials are strongly urging attendees to use public transit to travel to and from the fireworks and other 4th of July festivities in San Francisco. Additional information about public transit options and special event service can be found on the SFMTA website.

Suggested viewing locations:

With the fireworks being launched from the east side of the bridge, officials urged attendees to view the display from Crissy Field, the Marina Green, Pier 39 and the northern Embarcadero. Officials noted that parking lots at Crissy Field and the Marina Green will be closed to the public beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday.

The Golden Gate Bridge District said drones are banned from flying over or near the bridge or other district property.