Fishing boat crashes on rocks near Golden Gate Bridge, 3 injured boaters rescued

Three people aboard a fishing boat were injured after their vessel crashed near the Golden Gate Bridge early Thursday morning.

Around 6:10 a.m., firefighters from San Francisco, Southern Marin and Sausalito, along with the San Francisco Police Department Marine Unit, the U.S. Coast Guard, were called to the bridge. Authorities received reports of a 25-foot fishing boat that struck rocks on the Marin County side.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, all three onboard were rescued and received care from paramedics. SFPD took the boaters to the Marin County shoreline, where they received additional care.

"This type of quick, multi-agency coordination is the direct result of ongoing joint training," firefighters said in a statement.

San Francisco Fire Department – Bay Rescue -

BOAT COLLISION



This morning at 6:10 AM, SFFD, SFPD Marine Unit, USCG, Southern Marin Fire, Sausalito Fire, and Fire Boat Liberty responded to the Golden Gate Bridge for reports of a 25-foot fishing vessel that struck rocks with 3… pic.twitter.com/g7YklBuXIK — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 17, 2026

The San Francisco Fire Department said it regularly trains with the Coast Guard, police, and Marin County firefighters for Golden Gate Bridge response scenarios and water rescues.

"That includes marine drills, unified command exercises, and shared radio communication systems, so when a call comes in near jurisdictional lines, all agencies are operating from the same playbook," firefighters added.

Authorities have not said what led up to the collision.