16-year-old girl stabbed multiple times at Salinas High School

SALINAS -- A 16-year-old girl is being treated at a Salinas hospital Thursday evening after she was stabbed multiple times by a fellow student at Salinas High School.

A Salinas police department spokesperson said Thursday night that the incident was reported at about 1:21 p.m. Officers responded to the school at 726 S. Main St. and located the girl, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper torso area. She was immediately transported to the hospital.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was detained by probation officers. The weapon, a 2-3" pocket knife, was recovered.

The boy was transported to Monterey County Juvenile Hall on attempted murder charges.

