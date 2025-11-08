Gilroy Unified, nonprofit team up to serve meals amid SNAP benefits uncertainty

As the battle over SNAP food benefits plays out during the government shutdown, signals from the courts have sent confusing messages. But in the meantime, many SNAP recipients have been having to do without. On Saturday, the Gilroy Unified School District hosted a meal program to help fill the void.

Normally, on Saturdays, the Gilroy High campus is quiet and deserted. But because of what's happening in Washington, DC, there was action in the parking lot.

"It's just the uncertainty, right?" said district Superintendent Anisha Munshi. "It's on, then it's off. Then it's on again. So, we just want to make sure that our families are not scrambling."

The district, in partnership with a South Bay nonprofit called Community Seva, was handing out hot meals to people who normally rely on SNAP to feed their families when school is out.

"I started thinking about what the impact might be on our families that are enrolled in the SNAP program," Superintendent Munshi said. "Our students get free breakfast and lunch during the week, and we really started thinking about what happens on weekends."

Five hundred fresh pasta meals were prepared in Community Seva's own kitchen. The group's founder, Nathan Ganeshan, said "seva" is a Sanskrit word meaning "selfless service."

"SNAP benefits have been gone and CalFresh benefits have been suspended, so that's what Community Seva stands for," Ganeshan said. "We rise to this occasion to help the community, and especially when students are in need, at this hour."

The hot meal program will continue on Saturdays and Sundays throughout November. Freshman Avita Jahangiri, who was helping hand out food, said she's hoping the problem won't last longer than that.

"It's kind of scary because you don't really know what's going to happen," she said. "Like, I'm genuinely hopeful that this society and everything in my future and everyone else's is going to be good. Because right now, there's a lot going on."

But the confusion over recent court rulings has everyone guessing what is to come. A District Court judge ordered the Trump administration to resume full SNAP payments, but on Friday night, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson put a stay on that order.

Professor Brad Joohdeph at Santa Clara University Law School said we shouldn't read too much into that.

"It's simply an order to say that the District Court's judgment shall not take effect until the Court of Appeals has had a chance to hear and decide the appeal," said Joondeph. "This action, what Justice Jackson did, is merely to permit more time for an emergency appeal to be heard and decided by the Court of Appeals. And it was in no way an indication or preview of what the Supreme Court might think."

The professor said he thinks the High Court will likely take up the case as the Trump administration pleads for "emergency relief" from the judge's order.

Since time is of the essence, he thinks the Court of Appeals is probably considering the matter over the weekend, and that he wouldn't be surprised if an opinion is issued by Monday. If the Supreme Court then decides to hear the case, it will likely be taken up on an urgent basis.

Meanwhile, back at Gilroy High, Ganeshan's group will continue providing some emergency relief of its own.

"And look at every opportunity as a positive opportunity you have given us to do some Karma and earn some Karma," he said, with a laugh. "This is good Karma for all of us. Like I say, a blessing in disguise."