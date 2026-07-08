Gilroy police working to identify suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

An investigation is underway in Gilroy following a deadly hit-and-run crash late Tuesday night, police said.

The collision happened in the area of Tenth and Monterey streets around 10:30 p.m. Police said they found an adult suffering from major injuries that indicated they were hit by a vehicle.

Despite life-saving measures, the pedestrian died at the scene, police said. Their identification has not been released.

After following leads in the investigation, police said they were able to locate a suspect vehicle shortly after the crash. Police said they are working to identify the driver.

No description of the vehicle was provided.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the department.