Latest California-based gig work app lets people book content creators, editors

It's 10 a.m. sharp, and Abby Kurtz gets her first assignment of the day. She's received a time, a location in San Francisco and a target.

Her weapon of choice: an iPhone.

"Being a social agent is really the coolest thing ever," she said.

Kurtz is a content creator working through an app called Social Agent, part of an expanding gig economy where more and more workers are trading stability for flexibility. Work that once required connections, planning, and a big budget can now be booked with a tap —extending the on-demand model from rides and meals to storytelling itself.

Just make a request, and someone like Kurtz can arrive within 30 minutes, camera-ready.

"What I look for when I'm shooting events is very crisp and clean content," she said.

Her mission this time took her to Sutro Nursery, a nonprofit dedicated to growing native plants and that is hoping to grow its volunteer base, too. Board member Maryann Rainey said booking a Social Agent is a lot cheaper than hiring someone to do their social media full-time.

"I know I can't do it myself, and I was certainly hoping that these young people would know how to do a good film," Rainey said.

A typical job runs about $200, with same-day delivery. Agents earn around $50 an hour, plus tips. And if clients already have footage, they can upload it and have it turned into a finished piece.

The service is currently available in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, with a slower rollout now underway in other cities.

Lisa Jammal, the company's CEO, said the idea is simple: Let someone else do the shooting.

"We all are missing those beautiful moments because we're always behind the phone," she said.

As for Kurtz, after the shoot, she headed straight to a nearby coffee shop, where the clock started ticking. She had just over an hour to shape her raw material into a polished final cut.

"I think I'm going to give this reel a really peaceful, calming feel, but also informative and inviting," she said.