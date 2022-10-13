Gifted San Francisco rock photographer remembered with tribute concert

SAN FRANCISCO -- Several noted San Francisco indie-rock bands will reunite this Sunday for a special sold-out afternoon show at the Bottom of the Hill paying tribute to the memory of beloved music photographer Pete Ellenby.

Photographer Peter Ellenby. Peter Ellenby

Friends, music industry collaborators and fans of his work were shocked and saddened by the news that Ellenby had died in his sleep of natural causes at his Portland, Oregon home in late July. He was survived by his wife and young daughter.

A fixture at Bay Area clubs during the 1990s and 2000s, Ellenby was one of the most prolific visual documentarians of the San Francisco modern rock scene thanks to his near ubiquitous presence at shows. His often blurry action shots able captured the kinetic excitement of the city's thriving underground music ecosystem. Ellenby also was regularly commissioned with providing local and national acts with creatively staged and lit promo photos as well as black and white portraits.

Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs in San Francisco. Pete Ellenby

Ellenby served as the de facto official photographer for the city's annual Noise Pop Festival from its early days as a one night at a single SF club. His portfolio boasts an impressive list of indie and alternative-rock mainstays both from San Francisco and elsewhere, including such luminaries as the Jesus Lizard, Queens of the Stone Age, Afghan Whigs, the Flaming Lips and LCD Soundsystem.

While he relocated from San Francisco to Portland, Oregon, with his wife and daughter soon after his music photo book "Every Day is Saturday" was published in 2006, it was difficult to separate Ellenby from the scene he was so intrinsically linked to with his frequent visits when friends celebrated birthdays or long dormant local bands reunited for one-off shows.

So it makes perfectly sense that a tribute to Ellenby's life and photography would feature a number of old favorites getting back together to perform at the Bottom of the Hill. The venue has already been serving as a shrine to his work with a number of his photographs covering several walls in a memorial display over the past few months.

The bands performing at the afternoon show Sunday include a number of regular Noise Pop Fest participants dating back to the early days. Anchored by guitarist Richard Scramaglia, opener ¡Carlos! was founded in Millbrae in 1990 and became an early staple of Noise Pop with its melodic hooks and overdriven guitar riffs. The group would later include former Alice Donut and Turks guitarist Richard Marshall on its fourth and final album Devil's Slide in 2001, though several band members would later reconvene to perform and record under the moniker Slouching Stars.

While not a full-blown reunion, Meices and Friends promises to present tunes by the popular '90s SF band the Meices who managed to score a deal with London Records during the era's alt-rock boom and put out a pair of albums for the imprint before splitting up in 1997. Though of a later vintage, indie outfit Rogue Wave mined some similar sonic territory when they came together in 2002. Spurred to leave San Francisco for a time after losing his job during the initial dot-com bust, Zach Schwartz (aka Zach Rogue) meet up with a friend who had a home studio in upstate New York intending to record a couple of songs. Instead he crafted an album's worth of tunes that would become Rogue Wave's debut effort, Out of the Shadow.

Returning to the Bay Area to put together a band that would include longtime drummer Pat Spurgeon, Rogue initially put out a limited private pressing of the album in 2003 that would see a much wider (and more widely acclaimed release) the following year via Sub Pop Records. The band has released a number of albums for a variety of labels since then (including Jack Johnson's Brushfire Records) and was featured in the celebrated documentary film D Tour by director Jim Granato that followed the challenges faced by longtime drummer Pat Spurgeon doing dialysis while on the road with the band and awaiting a kidney transplant.

Headliner Creeper Lagoon started out as a bedroom indie project by songwriter and Cincinnati transplant Sharkey Laguna after he moved to San Francisco in 1990. It wouldn't blossom into a full band until later in the decade after childhood friend and teen punk-rock collaborator Ian Sefchick also relocated to SF, with bassist Geoffrey Chisholm and drummer Patrick Mangan rounding out the line-up (longtime drummer David Kostiner joined in 1999).

The band's early recording earned them a deal with Nickelbag Records, the imprint run by noted production duo the Dust Brothers (Beastie Boys, Beck), which put out the group's well-received debut I Become Small and Go. Despite moving on to major label Dreamworks for their praised sophomore album Take Back the Universe and Give Me Yesterday and getting tunes included on soundtracks to major films like Vanilla Sky and Hellboy, Creeper Lagoon split up in 2002. This performance to celebrate Ellenby marks their first show since a brief reunion in 2016.

Celebrating the Life of Pete Ellenby with Creeper Lagoon and more

Sunday, Oct. 16, 3 p.m. $15 (sold out)

The Bottom of the Hill