Giants complete sweep of Mariners with 5-4 win to continue hot start

Wilmer Flores hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Sunday to sweep the three-game series.

Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer for the Giants, who are 8-1, winners of seven straight and off to their best start since 2003.

Randy Arozarena tied it at 4 for the Mariners in the ninth with an RBI double after Seattle was down to its last strike against Giants closer Camilo Doval (1-0).

But Flores singled in Luis Matos with two outs on the first pitch he saw from Gregory Santos (0-2) to win it for the Giants.

Flores' hit came just after Mariners right fielder Victor Robles made a long dash for a terrific catch in the netting in foul territory by going over the low railing to snag a fly ball by Patrick Bailey. Robles appeared to hurt his arm on the play and was carted off the field. San Francisco challenged the call that it was a catch by Robles, but it was upheld.

The Giants scored four times in the fourth after trailing 2-0, capped by Yastrzemski's opposite-field homer.

Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh hit solo homers to put Seattle up 2-0.

Giants starter Jordan Hicks allowed three runs in 5.1 innings. Seattle's Bryan Woo gave up four runs in six innings.

Key moment

Doval escaped a bases-loaded jam after blowing the save in the ninth, getting Mitch Garver to pop out to keep the game tied.

Key stat

Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee had two hits to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He has reached base safely in all eight games he's played.

Up next

Mariners: Return home for a three-game series against the Astros with RHP Logan Gilbert (0-1, 3.00 ERA) on the mound. RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will start for Houston.

Giants: Begin a three-game set against Cincinnati at home Monday with RHP Logan Webb (1-0, 3.00 ERA) starting opposite RHP Hunter Greene (0-1, 2.25 ERA) for the Reds.