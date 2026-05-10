Jesús Rodríguez's RBI single helps the Giants rally to beat the Pirates 7-6 in 12 innings

Jesús Rodríguez hit an RBI single in the 12th inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied from a pair of two-run deficits to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Sunday.

The Giants loaded the bases against Justin Lawrence (0-2) when Matt Chapman hit a double that only advanced automatic runner Heliot Ramos to third, and Drew Gilbert was intentionally walked.

Rodríguez followed with a single to right to give the struggling Giants just their third win in the last 12 games.

The teams traded two-run innings in the 10th, with Spencer Horwitz hitting a two-run double in the top half to give Pittsburgh the lead and Willy Adames answering with a two-run single with two outs in the bottom half to tie the game at 6.

Ryan Borucki (1-1) escaped a first-and-third, no-out jam in the 11th and a bases-loaded jam in the 12th to earn the win.

Ramos hit a solo homer and RBI double for the Giants.

Oneil Cruz and Konnor Griffin homered for the Pirates, who went 3-3 on their road trip against Arizona and San Francisco. Cruz also stole a base in the first, giving him 10 homers and 15 stolen bases in 39 games played. He joined Eric Davis (1987) and Lou Brock (1967) as the only players to reach those marks in fewer than 40 games played in a season.

The Giants fell behind 4-2 but rallied against Isaac Mattson to tie the game in the sixth on RBI doubles by Ramos and Chapman.

The Pirates return home Tuesday to start a series against Colorado, with ace Paul Skenes (5-2, 2.36 ERA) set to start against RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 6.92).

The Giants open a four-game series at Los Angeles with RHP Trevor McDonald (1-0, 1.29 ERA) facing Dodgers RHP Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.97).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB