Giants lose to Padres in 10 innings for 2nd night in a row

Manny Machado had four hits, including a two-run single that tied the score with two outs in the ninth inning, and Jake Cronenworth drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th as the San Diego Padres rallied past the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Tuesday night.

One day after winning the series opener 1-0 in 10 innings, the Padres needed extras again.

Giants closer Camilo Doval walked Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arraez with two outs in the ninth to load the bases for Machado, who finished 4 for 4.

San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval reacts to giving up game-tying 2-run single to San Diego Padres' Manny Machado in 9th inning during MLB game at Oracle Park in San Francisco on June 3, 2025. Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Spencer Bivens (1-2) retired the first two batters in the 10th before Cronenworth hit a grounder past diving first baseman Casey Schmitt to score automatic runner Jackson Merrill from third.

Yuki Matsui (1-1) pitched a perfect ninth and Jeremiah Estrada got three quick outs for his second save. With a runner at third base after a sacrifice bunt, Estrada retired Heliot Ramos and Jung Hoo Lee on grounders to shortstop to end it.

Ramos provided San Francisco's lone highlight at the plate with his 11th homer, a two-run shot in the third, but it wasn't enough to lift his team out of its offensive funk.

The Giants have scored four runs or fewer in 16 consecutive games, their second-longest such streak since moving to San Francisco in 1958.

Giants starter Landen Roupp allowed four hits in 6 1/3 shutout innings.

Padres rookie Ryan Bergert, called up from Triple-A El Paso before the game, allowed two runs and six hits over five innings in his first major league start.

After the Padres' first two hitters reached base in the eighth, Giants third baseman Matt Chapman made a terrific play to snag Merrill's grounder and then stepped on the bag before throwing across the diamond to complete the double play.

Before giving up the tying runs in the ninth, Doval had not allowed a run in 20 2/3 innings. It was the longest active streak in the majors.

Padres RHP Nick Pivetta (6-2, 2.74 ERA) faces Giants LHP Kyle Harrison (1-1, 2.51) on Wednesday.