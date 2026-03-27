Giants fans enjoy watch party from McCovey Cove

While the view from inside Oracle Park during a San Francisco Giants game is undeniable, some fans are finding their favorite seats on the water.

Inside McCovey Cove, a makeshift "watch party" unfolded with kayaks, boats, and paddle boards gathering just beyond the right-field wall.

Dominic Marino, a longtime Giants fan, says the perspective is unlike any other.

"For me, it's just different," Marino said. "I've been to so many Giants games, sitting in all the different places, up above, down below in the bleachers, but just out here it's such a cool perspective. You can hear all the fans, you can see reactions. It's just a cool community out here, with the people in the kayaks, people in the boats. It's a really cool aspect."

There are no tickets, no assigned seats — it's first-come, first-float. Fans jockey for position in the water, hoping to catch home runs.

"I'm especially watching for balls. I can't wait. Because if a ball comes, you know I'm jumping in," Marino said.

Even though no balls came his way, Marino jumped in anyway. His friend Daniel Devia Ladino said the game's outcome wasn't the main attraction.

"One or the other, I'm just here for a good game," Ladino said.

For some, including neighboring musicians, the slow pace of baseball perfectly complements the rhythm of drifting on the water.

"I think it's just best for baseball in general," Marino said. "You're just chilling, enjoying it with your people, eating food, relaxing, and just watching great baseball."

Win or lose, fans on the water say they always leave with a million-dollar view.