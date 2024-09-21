George Kittle ruled out of the 49ers' game against the Rams

More injuries plague 49ers with Kittle, Ward questionable for game against Rams

SANTA CLARA -- All-Pro tight end George Kittle will miss the San Francisco 49ers' game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury.

Kittle was initially listed as doubtful for the game but was downgraded to out on Saturday before the team left for Los Angeles.

Kittle reported feeling sore following practice on Wednesday and missed the final two practices of the week. San Francisco is already without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who went on injured reserve last week with Achilles tendinitis, and star receiver Deebo Samuel, who strained his calf last week.

Kittle had 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown the first two weeks for San Francisco. This will be the first game he misses because of injury since sitting out the first two games in 2022 with a groin injury. He also rested in Week 18 last season after San Francisco had clinched the No. 1 seed.

The 49ers will be missing three of their four players who gained at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season. Kittle, McCaffrey and Samuel accounted for 39 of the team's 60 offensive touchdowns last season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has had 10 plays in his career without those three stars on the field, according to ESPN. He is 3 for 7 for 49 yards and an interception on those plays, with five of them coming in mop-up duty of a blowout loss against Kansas City in 2022 before Purdy took over as starter.

Eric Saubert likely will get the start at tight end in place of Kittle. Saubert played 45 offensive snaps in his first two games with San Francisco and had two catches for 26 yards last week against the Vikings.

San Francisco elevated tight end Brayden Willis and defensive end Sam Okuayinonu from the practice squad for Sunday's game.