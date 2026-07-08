Gene Nakamura, legendary Bay Area high school basketball coach, dies at 81

Legendary Bay Area basketball coach Gene Nakamura has died at the age of 81, the Berkeley Unified School District said.

Nakamura spent 25 years coaching girls' basketball at Berkeley High School. He built a powerhouse program, winning 15 North Coast Section Titles, seven Northern California championships and two California State Titles.

He retired in 2007 and was inducted into the California Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010.

Last year, the Golden State Valkyries recognized Nakamura for his accomplishments and contributions to women's sports.

His son Wade followed in his father's footsteps and now coaches at Monta Vista High School. In a Facebook post, Wade said, "He helped countless kids as a teacher and coach in the Berkeley Unified. He was a loyal and great friend. He modeled for all his kids how to work hard and never give up."

Along with coaching, Nakamura was also a teacher in the Berkeley Unified School District for 35 years.

On Tuesday, the district released a statement on the July 4th passing of Nakamura, crediting him for building the Berkeley High girls' basketball program into "one of California's most respected public-school programs."

The district added, "Coach Nakamura shaped generations of students and helped them understand the value of preparation, teamwork, resilience, and trust. His influence will continue to live on in the many students, athletes, colleagues, and families he touched throughout the Berkeley High and Berkeley Unified community."

Nakamura's family is currently planning a celebration of life at Berkeley High School.