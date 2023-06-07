Major gas leak, water main break shuts down intersection in SF Duboce Triangle, prompts evacuations

SAN FRANCISCO -- A gas leak and water main break in San Francisco has led to some evacuations and rerouted Muni service Wednesday morning.

San Francisco Police posted a tweet just before 7 a.m. saying the incident was happening at Duboce Avenue and Castro Street and the fire department was on the scene.

As of 7:35 a.m., crews were trying to shut off the gas flowing to the line so repairs can be made.

Evacuation orders were in effect for residents and businesses within a one-block radius of the intersection, according to fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter. Police officers went door-to-door to deliver the notice.

There were no injuries and no known property damage reported as of 7:35 a.m., according to Baxter.

The nearby California Pacific Medical Center Davies campus remained open and was not expected to be evacuated, Baxter said.

Muni buses are being rerouted away from the scene. Drivers are asked to use other routes or prepare for traffic in the area. Parking is also impacted in the area.

UPDATE:



IB N will switchback at Carl/Hillway.



OB N will switchback at Duboce/Fillmore. https://t.co/TwtzUOubAs — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) June 7, 2023

For alerts, the fire department recommended that people text their ZIP code to 888-777.

There was no immediate word on what caused the rupture.