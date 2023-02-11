Gary Payton II reportedly fails physical; 4-team deal involving Warriors may be in doubt

SAN FRANCISCO -- A four-team trade that was in place before Thursday's deadline is in jeopardy due to a failed physical by Gary Payton II, according to a report from The Athletic. Payton was set to go back to the Golden State Warriors, where he won a championship last season, but the exam reportedly revealed a core muscle injury that could keep him out for up to three months.

If the Warriors back out of the deal, there will be ripple effects for the three other teams involved. As reported, the trade would also send center James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons, forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks and forward Kevin Knox to the Portland Trail Blazers along with five future second-round picks.

Golden State has until Saturday to make their decision, according to The Athletic.

The 30-year-old Payton played a key role as a defensive stopper for Golden State during last season's title run and would immediately provide backcourt depth with Stephen Curry sidelined at least until after the All-Star break with a left leg injury.

Payton scored nine points in 22 minutes of Portland's 125-122 home win against the Warriors on Wednesday night. Golden State's next game is Saturday against the Lakers at Chase Center, where Payton received his championship ring on Dec. 30 but didn't play as he recovered from offseason surgery for a core muscle injury.

While Payton reached a $28 million, three-year contract last summer to join the Blazers he didn't make his Portland debut until last month.