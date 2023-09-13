Watch CBS News
Garbage truck crashes on Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay

A garbage truck crashed near Half Moon Bay, injuring its driver early Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the truck rolled over in the area of state Highway 92 and Pilarcitos Quarry Road, Cal Fire said on social media.

 
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and had minor injuries. An ambulance transported the driver to a hospital, Cal Fire said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 9:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

