Garbage truck crashes on Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay

A garbage truck crashed near Half Moon Bay, injuring its driver early Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the truck rolled over in the area of state Highway 92 and Pilarcitos Quarry Road, Cal Fire said on social media.

A garbage truck rolled over around 4:15am on Hwy 92 & Quarry Rd this morning in Half Moon Bay. The driver self-extricated with minor injuries and was transported by @AMR_Social. CAL FIRE, Coastside Fire Engines 40, 41, Battalion 10 & @SMCSheriff responded. Please have a safe day. pic.twitter.com/aYElZNVI5h — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 13, 2023



The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and had minor injuries. An ambulance transported the driver to a hospital, Cal Fire said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.