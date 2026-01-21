FBI joins Bay Area, Central Coast police in busting alleged fuel theft ring

Law enforcement agencies from across the Bay Area and Central Coast, along with the FBI, busted an alleged fuel theft ring in a multi-agency operation Wednesday.

The Greenfield Police Department said it partnered with other agencies to serve search warrants in the East Bay related to an investigation into organized fuel theft affecting communities across Monterey County.

"Organized fuel theft operations often involve the illegal resale of stolen fuel and pose serious public safety risks due to unsafe handling and storage of highly flammable materials," the agency said in a statement. "These crimes are commonly associated with broader organized criminal activity."

Authorities serving warrants in connection with an alleged fuel theft ring, Jan. 21, 2026. CBS

During the operation, warrants were served at locations on the 4200 block of Alameda Avenue and the 1000 block of 45th Avenue in East Oakland, the 1600 block of 6th Street in Richmond and the 3100 block of Alvarado Avenue in San Leandro.

Police told CBS News Bay Area that four firearms were recovered, along with a stolen vehicle and evidence of unregulated fuel storage and dispensing.

One person was taken into custody by the Oakland police in connection with the firearms. Police did not release the person's name.

Along with Greenfield police, agencies that took part included the FBI Monterey Bay Safe Streets Task Force, Monterey police, Monterey County Sheriff's Office, Oakland police, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol.

Police said Wednesday the operation was not related to immigration and that Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not involved.