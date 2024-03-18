Friends identify victims of horrific San Francisco bus stop crash as family of 4 on anniversary outing

Friends of the victims of Saturday's horrific crash at a bus stop in San Francisco identified them as a family of four on an outing to celebrate the parents' wedding anniversary.

Police announced on Sunday a third victim in the crash, the mother, died from her injuries. Only her infant, a baby boy, survived with critical injuries.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon near the West Portal Muni station on Ulloa Street. Authorities said a car plowed into a bus stop, hitting four people waiting for the bus.

Police at the scene of a fatal crash at a San Francisco bus stop near the West Portal station, March 16, 2024. KPIX

Friends of the victims declined an on-camera interview but shared some details of the victims. They said the father was named Diego, 40, and the mother was named Matilde, 38. They did not want to provide the victims' last names. Their toddler, a boy about one and a half years old, died at the scene.

The infant is about two months old. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital and police said the child suffers from life-threatening injuries.

Friends said the family lived in the Mission District. They said Saturday was Diego and Matilde's wedding anniversary and they were taking the bus to celebrate the anniversary with the boys at the San Francisco Zoo.

"How can a car race so fast and end up taking out an entire bus stop?" asked neighbor Johanna Dimayuga.

Police are investigating the cause. Some witnesses believed the elderly driver of the white Mercedes SUV suffered from some kind of medical condition and crashed into the bus shelter. Police could not confirm that.

Witnesses said the driver was going between 50 and 70 miles per hour in the wrong direction on Ulloa Street. They said there were no signs of braking and no skid marks on the road.

"It's just very heartbreaking. It's very difficult for us to unsee what we saw here yesterday," said Dimayuga. "I'm still shaking just thinking about it."

Dimayuga was among the many that came to pay her respects. She lives across the street from the bus stop and ran out when she heard the crash on Saturday.

"I am just unable to move forward. I need to have closure with what I saw," said Dimayuga. "I can't really unsee the carnage that happened here yesterday."

Witnesses, neighbors, and well-wishers dropped off flowers, stuffed animals, and toys at the bus stop. Street safety advocates left a white stroller and three pairs of shoes at the make-shift memorial, one for each victim that died in the crash.

They also left flowers at a second smaller memorial about 60 feet from the bus stop. That was where the toddler landed and died. Witnesses said the impact of the crash sent the toddler, who was in a stroller, into the air.

"The stroller was clearly destroyed. Yeah, so he was still strapped in there," said Dimayuga.

The father landed about 80 feet away from the point of impact and died. Paramedics rushed the mom and the baby to the hospital. Authorities said on Sunday the mom died from her injuries.

"You just want to hug your kids closer and just really be mindful of every single moment you have with each other," said neighbor Michelle McCauley who brought her husband and kids to the memorial.

Friends said Diego was originally from Brazil and his family is flying to San Francisco. They said Matilde was originally from Portugal and her family is flying to the Bay Area as well.

The elderly driver was also taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police said they are still investigating the crash and it's unclear if she will face any charges.

Street safety advocates will hold a vigil at the site of the crash on Monday at 5 p.m.

San Francisco police said they do not believe that traffic engineering was a factor in this case.

