S.F. West Portal neighborhood stunned by horrific fatal crash Neighborhood residents, shocked by the deadly crash, left flowers at a growing memorial by the West Portal Muni station. Da Lin reports. (3-17-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv