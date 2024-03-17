Victim of San Francisco West Portal crash dies at hospital, marking 3 dead

A third victim of the San Francisco West Portal station crash died, a San Francisco county supervisor said on Sunday.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar said the person succumbed to their injuries after being hospitalized and an infant remains in critical condition.

The crash killed two people when it happened on Saturday: a man and a toddler.

Witnesses told KPIX that the driver of the vehicle appeared to have been speeding when they struck the bus shelter.

"This is one of the worst pedestrian tragedies to ever occur on San Francisco streets," said Jodie Medeiros, executive director of Walk San Francisco, a pedestrian advocacy nonprofit.

Those who saw the crash said they were extremely shaken by what they saw.

"You can imagine, children are involved here," said Mayor London Breed, who went to the scene. "And how traumatic that is for a lot of people who, especially, were here and may have witnessed this situation occur."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it appears the SUV plowed into a utility pole, hitting a group of pedestrians waiting at the bus stop.