Driver kills 2, injures 4 in crash near San Francisco West Portal Muni Station

SAN FRANCISCO — A crash in the West Portal area of San Francisco left two people dead and four injured on Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The Fire Department said the crash, involving a white Mercedes SUV, happened near Ulloa Street and West Portal Avenue. Two people were killed in the crash, and four others were injured and taken to the hospital.

The West Portal Muni station was closed as police investigated the crash.

UPDATE: West Portal Station will be closed due to #SFPD conducting an investigation at West Portal & Ulloa. OB Forest Hill will be the last stop. IB service will have bus shuttles starting at St. Francis Circle to Forest Hill. https://t.co/gpUfBqQu1m — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) March 16, 2024

Officials have not yet said what led to the crash. But a witness told KPIX the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash.