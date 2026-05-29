4 Fremont residents charged after wire thefts disrupt internet, TV service

Four East Bay residents are facing multiple felony charges following a series of utility wire thefts that disrupted internet, phone and TV services to thousands of customers.

According to Fremont police, the thefts began on May 9, when several suspects cut fiber optic and coaxial cables on the 2100 block of Peralta Boulevard, between Archer Way and Cambridge Court. Police said the theft caused about $50,000 in damage and disrupted service to about 10,000 customers.

During the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video, which found people matching the suspect descriptions and suspect vehicles near where the theft took place.

Police said the same suspects returned to the area on May 13 and stole additional cable worth about $5,000. Detectives said they also found the suspects stealing cable in other parts of the city on May 20.

Items seized in connection with a series of fiber optic and coaxial cable thefts in Fremont in May 2026. Fremont Police Department

Following the investigation, officers arrested the suspects, identified as David Elmore, Nicole Elmore, Eric Kosskela and Marc Rice. Detectives also executed a search warrant on a suspect's vehicle and one of the suspect's homes.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged the four suspects with damaging or tampering with utility lines, felony vandalism and grand theft, along with an enhancement based on damages exceeding $200,000.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Investigations Unit of the Fremont Police Department at 510-790-6900. Anonymous tips can be sent by messaging "Tip FremontPD" to 888-777 or through the department's website.