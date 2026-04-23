Fremont police arrest suspected UPS truck thief after overnight standoff

Police in Fremont arrested a man suspected of stealing a UPS truck early Thursday morning, following an hours-long standoff.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 5500 block of Cushing Parkway on reports of a delivery truck driving erratically. Police said the driver led them on a brief pursuit, which ended when the truck became disabled near Grimmer Boulevard and Auto Mall Parkway.

The delivery truck company confirmed to officers that the vehicle was stolen. Police received unconfirmed reports that the suspect was possibly armed.

Fremont police on the scene of a standoff with a suspected UPS truck thief near Grimmer Boulevard and Auto Mall Parkway, April 23, 2026. CBS

Following the pursuit, the suspect barricaded himself inside the delivery truck. The police department's SWAT team was called to the scene and negotiators were communicating with the suspect.

Around 5:45 a.m., police said the suspect surrendered and was safely detained. Additional details about the incident were not immiedately available.

The suspect's name has not been released.