Person shot, injured overnight in Fremont neighborhood

A person was shot and injured in a Fremont neighborhood overnight, police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported just after midnight on Lake Bridgeport Street in the Lakes and Birds neighborhood near Harvey Community Park. The Fremont Police Department said officers arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound to the arm, who was taken to a local hospital.

Officers were seen detaining one person at the scene, but police later said that no one has been arrested at this point. There was no suspect information or motive provided, and police said the preliminary investigation suggested it was an isolated incident.

No further details were available, but additional information may be available later, police said.