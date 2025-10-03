4 suspects in Fremont robbery arrested in San Leandro when police chase ends in crash

4 suspects in Fremont robbery arrested after pursuit ends in San Leandro

4 suspects in Fremont robbery arrested after pursuit ends in San Leandro

Four suspects in a robbery in Fremont were arrested when a police chase ended in a crash in San Leandro, police said.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, police said a person was robbed outside a bank on Mission Boulevard in Fremont. The victim provided a description to the police of the suspects.

Officers said they were able to track down the suspect's car using automatic license plate readers. When they attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver took off, starting a police chase on northbound Interstate 880.

The chase continued into San Leandro, where police said the car came to a stop and the four suspects tried to run away. They were quickly taken into custody and items belonging to the victim were located in the vehicle, police said.

Police said additional information later determined the suspects were involved in a similar robbery in a nearby city earlier Friday.

Police said the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash during the pursuit on the highway and two crashes on the streets of San Leandro. No injuries were reported.

The suspects have not been identified.