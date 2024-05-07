Fremont man convicted of robbing, assaulting person he met on Grindr dating app

A Fremont man faces 12 years in state prison after he was convicted of robbing a person he met on a dating app in 2022, San Francisco prosecutors said Monday.

A jury found Ronald Anthony Silveria, 27, guilty of first-degree robbery, false imprisonment by violence or menace, identity theft, and misdemeanor assault and false imprisonment, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Based on evidence and testimonies presented at trial, Silveria met a man in Fremont on Sept. 15, 2022, through the Grindr app. They met up in a San Francisco motel where the victim had rented a room.

Prosecutors said that after staying in the room for a while, Silveria pulled out a gun and tied the victim, who was naked, to the bed. He then went through the victim's bags and electronics, and struck his date while demanding passwords for bank apps.

Silveria agreed to free the victim in exchange for $400, which will be obtained from an ATM. He allowed his date to dress, who was forced to wipe down the room and get into his car to drive to a nearby ATM.

After taking the $400, however, Silveria refused to return the victim's car keys and belongings. He then drove across the Bay Bridge and abandoned his date in Emeryville. He then left with all of the victim's belongings including a phone, iPad, and wallet.

"Mr. Silveria preyed on a man who was in a trusting, compromised, and vulnerable position," Assistant District Attorney Edward Mario said in a statement. "I thank the victim for his bravery in testifying and re-living traumatic life events. This conviction ensures accountability for Mr. Silveria's actions and provide a measure of justice for the victim."

Silveria, who is in custody, will be sentenced on May 22.