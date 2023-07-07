Fremont man accused of multiple sex offenses, battery on police officer

FREMONT – Police in Fremont announced Friday that a registered sex offender faces multiple charges, including indecent exposure, sexual battery and battery on a police officer, following an incident last month.

On June 10 around 3:25 p.m., officers were called to a business in the area of Grimmer and Fremont boulevards on report of a naked man that was soliciting and customers and employees to participate in sexual acts.

Police said the man then sexually battered a customer, ordering the victim to perform a sexual act.

After officers arrived and attempted to take the suspect into custody, police said he did not comply. A struggle ensued, in which the suspect attempted to remove an officer's handgun from their holster.

The suspect, identified 47-year-old Lloyd Gant, was eventually taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Lloyd Gant. Fremont Police Department

According to police, Gant was previously convicted of indecent exposure and is required to register as a sex offender.

Gant was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on seven felonies and one misdemeanor, including attempted oral copulation by force or duress, indecent exposure with a prior conviction, sexual battery, attempting to remove a firearm from a peace officer and battery on a peace officer.

On June 27, a preliminary hearing was held and Gant was held to answer on the charges.

Jail records show Gant remains in custody at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. Gant is next scheduled to appear in court on July 11.