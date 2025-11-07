Fremont police seek dog, owner after off-leash attack kills smaller dog in Central Park

Police in Fremont released an image of a dog that is believed to be responsible for a fatal attack on a smaller dog last month and are seeking the public's help in identifying the dog and its owner.

The Police Department said in a press release that the attack happened in Central Park near Lake Elizabeth on Oct. 23 at about 2:40 p.m. Witnesses contacted animal services to report a that a medium-sized dog, which was off-leash and accompanied by its owner, attacked a small dog walking on its leash with its owner, police said.

The smaller dog was taken to a veterinarian but later died of its injuries. Police said Fremont Animal Services has not been able to identify the second involved dog or its owner.

Police handout image of dog that attacked and killed a smaller dog in Fremont's Central Park on Oct. 23, 2025. KPIX

The dog was described as a Cane Corso or a pit bull-type dog, police released a photo showing the dog in question and two people associated with the dog at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this dog attack was asked to contact Fremont Animal Services at (510) 790-6635 or AnimalServices@fremont.gov.