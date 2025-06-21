Fremont Police investigating deadly shooting that left 1 injured

Fremont Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Friday evening.

The shooting happened on the 39000 block of Overacker Avenue, around 6:45 p.m., police said.

Police said they found two people at the scene who had been shot. One of them was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The other person died, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting, and they said the victim's identity will be released once next of kin is notified.

Fremont Police said it is the first homicide of 2025.