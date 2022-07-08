Freeway shooting on I-580 in San Leandro injures one; authorities investigating

SAN LEANDRO -- Authorities in the East Bay are investigating an apparent freeway shooting on I-580 Thursday that left at least one person injured.

The incident happened at an undetermined time on Interstate 580 near the 150th Avenue exit in San Leandro, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Thursday evening.

The sheriff's office said one person was apparently struck in the shooting and transported themselves to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley. Authorities did not say how seriously the person was injured.

There were no related reports of accidents in that area of I-580 on Thursday and CHP have yet to provide any information regarding the incident.