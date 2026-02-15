Suspect in Bay Area burglaries hospitalized after shot by Fremont police, 3 others arrested

One suspect remains in the hospital after being shot by police in Fremont Saturday evening, police said.

Detectives with the Fremont Police Department were assisting other Bay Area law enforcement agencies looking for suspects connected to car and residential burglaries, the police department said. Officers said the same suspects were involved in similar crimes in Fremont last year.

After the burglaries in other cities, police said the suspects returned to Fremont. When detectives tried to arrest the suspects, the suspects drove off, beginning a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle eventually became disabled and the four suspects took off running, police said.

This is when officers said an officer-involved shooting happened in the area of Blacow Road and Mattos Court.

One suspect who was shot remains in the hospital and will require further care, police said. The officer involved was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and was later released, police said.

The three other suspects were arrested for burglaries in other jurisdictions. There are no other suspects believed to be involved in the case.

No other details about the incident were released as the case remains under investigation.