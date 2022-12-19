Four suspects detained in Santa Rosa sideshow high speed chase

SANTA ROSA -- Four suspects, including two juveniles, were arrested over the weekend after a high speed chase that began at a Santa Rosa sideshow ended in Novato.

Santa Rosa police said the suspects were in a stolen Dodge Charger and raced through several Sonoma County communities at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Patrol officers were aided by a CHP aircraft during the pursuit.

**Air-37 assists with pursuit** Last night, CHP Airplane 37 was airborne over Sonoma County when the crew monitored a...

Santa Rosa police said the incident took place as officers broke up several sideshows on Saturday night. At approximately 10:50 p.m. an officer attempted an enforcement stop on a white Dodge Charger involved in the sideshow activity in the area of Petaluma Hill Road and Colgan Avenue.

The vehicle fled and the officer initiated a vehicle pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Pittsburg resident Dominick Desouza, led officers throughout south Santa Rosa before eventually heading south on Highway 101.

At speeds in excess of 100 mph, the pursuit continued through several towns in southern Sonoma County before entering Marin County in Novato where CHP officers utilized a spike strip to disable the vehicle.

The four occupants of the car, including Desouza, fled the vehicle on foot.

The three passengers, two of which are juveniles, were quickly caught and detained by officers from several different agencies.

Desouza was eventually located by alert Novato Police Department officers.

During the investigation, it was learned the Dodge Charger was reported stolen out of Vallejo and had been equipped with license plates belonging to a Volkswagen in Antioch.

Desouza was arrested by SRPD and booked into Sonoma County jail for felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading and two counts of felony child endangerment.

In all, Santa Rosa police arrested seven others involved in sideshows including on charges including suspicion of DUI and outstanding warrants.

The Santa Rosa City Council recently approved an ordinance aimed at reducing the amount of sideshow activity in the city. The new city ordinances make it illegal to: