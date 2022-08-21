Four juveniles detained after allegedly firing guns near San Francisco's Alamo Square

SAN FRANCISCO – Police officers in San Francisco detained four underage boys late Friday night for allegedly firing guns at cars and a residence near Alamo Square.

(CBS) Bay City News/ArtOlympic

A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said gunfire was heard in the area of Turk and Pierce streets, just north of Alamo Square and Golden Gate Avenue.

The four boys were detained by officers, who then determined them to be juveniles.

One gun was recovered. Two cars and one residence was struck by bullets.

There were no injuries.

Officers booked two of the minors at the Juvenile Justice Center. The remaining two were picked up by their parents.