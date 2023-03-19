Four arrested in connection with Vallejo business burglary

VALLEJO -- Three suspects were arrested after foot chases on I-80 and a fourth surrendered inside a getaway vehicle that crashed in connection with a burglary at a Vallejo business Saturday.

Vallejo police said they received a 911 call reporting that multiple people were burglarizing a closed business on the 2100 block of Springs Rd.

As officers arrived, they saw three men entering a black Infiniti FX35 parked in front of the business's entrance and quickly leaving the scene.

A short pursuit ensued before the driver lost control of his vehicle, and the car collided with a fence. Three adult males exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

They ran towards I-80 trying to evade capture. Two males ran across the freeway and were arrested on the other side of the highway by responding officers.

The third male was captured after he tripped while running to the onramp. One adult male stayed inside the car and surrendered to police.

The business manager told police the thieves caused over $4000 in damages to his building and stole merchandise valued at more than $12,000.

A search of the Infiniti resulted in the stolen merchandise being found in the trunk.

