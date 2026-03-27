Foster City makes progress in restoring services following ransomware attack

Officials in Foster City said they are making progress in restoring services, more than a week after a cybersecurity breach brought the city's network down and led to a state of emergency.

In an update Friday, officials said phone and email connectivity has been restored. The city said it is "working to reinstate" virtual access to city services. City Hall is open with limited services during normal business hours.

"We appreciate the community's patience and cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience this disruption may cause," the city said in a statement.

On March 19, the city's IT staff learned about the cybersecurity breach, which they blame on ransomware found on the city's network. In response, members of the city council on Monday approved a state of emergency, allowing the city to receive expedited assistance and resources.

The city has not provided additional details about what potentially sensitive information that could have been compromised in the attack.

Officials said emergency services such as 911 and police dispatch have remained "fully functional" and have not been impacted.