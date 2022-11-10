Former Stockton police officer arrested on multiple sexual assault charges

STOCKTON -- A former Stockton police officer has been arrested on suspicion of more than a dozen felony counts associated with multiple sexual assaults.

Stockton police said 41-year-old Nicholas Bloed was being held in San Joaquin County Jail with bail set at more than $4 million for the felony charges pending which include three counts of accepting bribes.

Police severed ties with Bloed on Oct. 13, about five months after the first two Jane Does filed sexual misconduct complaints against him.

The violent felonies Bloed faces include the following: five counts of assault by a public officer; two counts of sodomy by force, violence or fear; two counts of oral copulation by force or fear; and one count of rape.

He was also arrested on suspicion of three misdemeanors: one for prostitution and two counts of unauthorized use of a computer.

"The charges and allegations against him, if proven true, are abhorrent and reprehensible," read the statement posted on the Stockton Police Officers Association Facebook page. "These accusations in no way reflect the high standards and values of this Association and the profession of law enforcement."

His arrest was the second in as many days of an officer or former officer of the department.

Stockton police Officer Ny Tran was arrested Tuesday and turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations for an investigation their office was conducting for theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Tran has been placed on paid administrative leave.

