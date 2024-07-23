Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to run again for California governor

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa announced he will be running for California governor in 2026.

He posted on his bid in a video on Tuesday.

"California is the state where anything is possible with hard work and determination, but our future depends on our willingness to face our biggest challenges," Villaraigosa said in the video. "I believe we need a problem solver to lead our state. That's why I'm running for governor."

The 71-year-old previously ran for governor in 2018, ultimately losing to now-Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In his announcement, he highlighted what he called his record as a problem solver as California State Assembly speaker and mayor of Los Angeles, according to the release.

Villaraigosa was the 41st mayor of Los Angeles, and first Latino to serve as mayor since 1872.

"From his first year as mayor to his last year in office, violent crime plummeted 48%, making Los Angeles one of the safest big cities in America," according to the press release.

Ahead of the 2018 gubernatorial race, Politifact rated Villaraigosa's claim about his record on crime "mostly true."

Multiple other Democrats have launched their own bids for governor, including Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, state Senate President Pro Tem Emerita Toni Atkins of San Diego and former State Controller Betty Yee.